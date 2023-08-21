Silver Scream Con (2023)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore

United States > Massachusetts > Danvers > > 01923

Ice Nine Kills put their bloody fingerprints all over The Silver Scream Convention, a weekend of macabre celebration for genre fans set in the rock music band’s home state of Massachusetts. The band Kerrang pay homage to the celluloid classics that first possessed singer Spencer Charnas as a kid on their No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock albums The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood.

In 2022, that demented love blossomed into an Ice Nine Kills-curated horror convention. At the first Silver Scream Convention, movie lovers, casual fans, and Ice Nine Kills’s beloved “psychos” chopped it up with the stars of legendary horror franchises, including fan meet-and-greets, photo-ops, cosplay, an INK concert, and more. The 2023 Cosplay Contest will be overseen by award-winning cosplayer Diffusional Studios and cosplay group Salem Slashers.

Now Silver Scream Convention heads into it’s second year, taking over Danvers, Massachusetts once again, from September 8 to 10, 2023 as the sequel everyone’s been dying for!