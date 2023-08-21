Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Howl-O-Scream (2023)

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

United States > Florida > Tampa > > 33612

Tampa Bay’s Most Terrifying Halloween Event

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream returns in full force, taking over Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with haunted houses, scare zones, sinister shows and more. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner, including on Busch Gardens’ pulse-pounding thrill rides. Howl-O-Scream is bringing fear to the next level and once you’re in there’s nothing to fear but everything.

Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. Howl-O-Scream is a separately-ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.

Unleash the Terror: Howl-O-Scream 2023 Awaits

Prepare for heart-pounding chills and bone-rattling thrills as Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay. Get a sneak peek at the all-new haunted houses and scare zones that will leave you screaming for more! Stay tuned as we release the horrifying details that will send shivers down your spine.

Haunted Houses

Dark minds have been brewing new ways to terrify those brave enough to enter our sinister haunted houses with new unsuspecting scares. Check back soon to see what will be unleashed at Howl-O-Scream 2023.

Scare Zones & Unpredictable Hordes

The scares are everywhere as new terrors lurk in every corner of the park. Experience screams & frights at any moment as you make your way through several scare zones. Plus, with roaming hordes, horror awaits at every twist and turn.