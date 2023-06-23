First Blockbuster Video Store Opens in Dallas (1985)

Launches and Openings | Oct 19, 1985

Blockbuster Video

blockbuster.com

Iconic videotape rental chain Blockbuster has its roots based with another company that was called Cook Data Services, founded by David Cook in 1978. Cook Data supplied software services to the oil and gas industries in Texas, but it was unsuccessful.

David’s wife Sandy Cook, wanted to get into the video business, and her husband would soon study the industry and its prospects. Using profit he made from the sale of a subsidiary of Cook Data Services, he decided to buy into a video store franchise in Dallas called Video Works. When Video Works refused to allow Cook to decorate the interior of his store with a blue-and-yellow design, he left the franchise and opened the first Blockbuster Video in 1985.

The first Blockbuster Video store opened on October 19, 1985, in Dallas, Texas, with an inventory of 8,000 VHS and 2,000 Beta tapes. Following early success from the company’s first stores, Cook built a $6-million warehouse in Garland, Texas, to help sustain and support future growth, allowing for new stores to open quickly. Blockbuster would often custom-tailor a store’s inventory to its neighborhood, based on local demographics.

In 1987, Waste Management co-founder Wayne Huizenga agreed to acquire several Blockbuster stores. At that time, there were 19 stores, attracting Huizenga’s associate John Melk’s attention due to its efficiency, family-friendly no porn image and business model. Huizenga and Melk utilized techniques from their waste business and Ray Kroc’s model of expansion to rapidly expand Blockbuster, and soon they were opening a new store every 24 hours.

At its peak in 2004, Blockbuster had more than 9,000 stores worldwide, allowing the chain to go public and become one of the most successful media businesses of its time. However, changing tastes and technologies led to serious financial issues. On July 1, 2010, the company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after its shareholders failed to pass a reverse stock split plan aimed at heading off involuntary delisting because of the stock’s trading well below $1 per share.

Signs of trouble continued to rise when Blockbuster was unable to make a $42.4 million interest payment to bondholders in August of 2010, leading the company to attempt a restructuring and recapitalization. After that failed, news media reported that Blockbuster was planning to file a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-September of the same year. The formerly great video behemoth proceeded to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to heavy losses, $900 million in debt, and competition from Netflix, Redbox, and video on-demand services.

Related

Teaser poster for Ti West western In a Valley of ViolenceSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Watch the first bone-crushing 5 minutes of Haywire right nowSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Cowboy Bebop official Netflix trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Full trailer for Netflix series Marvel’s The Defenders revealed - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist team up to save NYCSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Comic Con trailer for martial arts action thriller Triple Threat released starring Tony Jaa, Michael Jai White, The Raid's Iko Uwais and moreSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Deadpool 2 teaser trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Chinese poster for Will Smith's Gemini Man releasedSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster for Jason Statham/Guy Ritchie action thriller Wrath of ManSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Brand new poster revealed for Guillermo del Toro's Pacific RimSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman extended trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...

sources: en.wikipedia.org   