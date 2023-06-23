BET Awards 2023 to Host Iconic Celebration of Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary (2023)

Microsoft Theater

Black Entertainment Network (BET), Paramount Network

The BET Awards 2023 returns live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25th. The 2023 event celebrates five decades of Hip Hop throughout the telecast on BET Network, with a simulcast on The Paramount Network. Performers for the 2023 event include 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, Coco Jones, DJ Unk, Doechii, E-40, Fast Life Youngstaz (F.L.Y), Fat Joe, Glorilla, Ja Rule, Kid N Play, Lil Uzi Vert, Master P, MC Lyte, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Sugarhill Gang, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo.

Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles will play host to the event, which has been the #1 cable award show among all adults 18-49 for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2021, and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year.