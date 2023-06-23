Target Summer Geek Out (2023)

Target Corp.

Target has launched the 2023 Summer Geek-Out! Every Friday from June 16, 2023 thru July 21, 2023, collectible toy fans can get excited for six drops of new and exclusive collectibles from pop culture fandoms and brands. Additionally, target will stream exclusive video content from creators, artists and more. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane is taking part in the 2023 video segments, with reveals of his company’s latest action figures based on DC Comics Multiverse characters, including Batman and the Joker.