Daryl Hall with special guest Todd Rundgren at The Borgata (2023)
Concerts | Jun 9, 2023
Philadelphia’s own Daryl Hall and special guest Todd Rundgren perform live at Borgata’s Event Center. Hall’s career has spanned decades with success as a solo artist as well as a member of Hall & Oates. You will be singing along all night to Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s hits such as Maneater, Private Eyes and You Make My Dreams. Get ready for a night full of timeless classics with Philadelphia’s Soul Man!
