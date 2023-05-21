Jabbawockeez Timeless Tour (2023)

Jabbawockeez has developed a one-of-a kind style that has positioned the group as the most influential dance crew in the world, effectively changing the way people view dance entertainment. With their signature look of expressionless white masks and gloves, the performers guide the audience’s attention away from individual identities and towards a unified group of creativity, athleticism, and intricate synchronization.

TIMELESS, Jabbawockeez fourth stage production, is a sonically hypnotic voyage into the visionary minds of the masked members. The show takes the audience along for a ride as the beloved characters land on earth from outer space, in search of the quintessential music playlist that spans generations, locations and musical genres.