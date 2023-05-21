Chelsea Handler: The LBB Tour (2023)
Stand-Up Comedy Performances | Jun 10, 2023
As one of the most successful figures in entertainment today, Chelsea Handler and her talk shows, best-selling books, and stand-up comedy have attracted millions of fans worldwide. The New Jersey native hosted E!’s late night show Chelsea Lately for seven highly-successful years. Her collaboration with Netflix launched the talk show Chelsea as well as the documentary series Chelsea Does and Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Concerts > Stand-Up Comedy Performances
- Event Names: Chelsea Handler: The LBB Tour
- Facilities: Event Center at The Borgata
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 10
- People / Bands: Chelsea Handler
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New Jersey > Atlantic City > 08401
- Years: 2023