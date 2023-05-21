Chelsea Handler: The LBB Tour (2023)

Stand-Up Comedy Performances | Jun 10, 2023

borgata.mgmresorts.com

As one of the most successful figures in entertainment today, Chelsea Handler and her talk shows, best-selling books, and stand-up comedy have attracted millions of fans worldwide. The New Jersey native hosted E!’s late night show Chelsea Lately for seven highly-successful years. Her collaboration with Netflix launched the talk show Chelsea as well as the documentary series Chelsea Does and Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.

