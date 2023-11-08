Comic Book Legend Larry Hama G.I. Joe Book Signing at Forbidden Planet NYC (2023)

Forbidden Planet NYC

Comic book legend Larry Hama appears at Forbidden Planet NYC on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 5-7 PM to sign copies of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Issue Number 301.

Few contemporary comic book pairings of writer and title are so enduring as Larry Hama and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero. Hama began penciling the comic book title back in 1982, launching a 300-issue run. Now, the legendary scribe returns to the title he made famous with Skybound’s G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301.

One of the longest running non-superhero comics of all time, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero launches at Skybound with series writer Larry Hama (Wolverine) continuing his record-breaking run on the series, joined by fan-favorite artist Chris Mooneyham (Nightwing, Five Ghosts) and colorist Francesco Segala (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) breathing new life into the iconic characters.

It’s a new era for G.I. Joe with this jumping-on-point for new readers as your favorite characters – Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, Cobra Commander, Serpentor and more – are back for new battles, new friends, and new enemies!