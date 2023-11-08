Miami Art Week (2023)

During Miami Art Week each year, Miami and Miami Beach are the center of the art world and host over 20 art fairs, over 1,200 galleries and thousands of artists. The annual cultural fête also attracts thousands of art collectors and buyers, VIPs, art lovers and tourists from all around the world. Combine that with fabulous weather, countless fashion, music and cultural events and an endless supply of celebrities, parties and galas and South Florida is THE place to be.

Since 2017, the Miami Art Week multimedia platform (www.miamiartweek.org) provides galleries, artists and arts organizations with the opportunity to collaborate, exhibit and promote artwork to collectors, VIPs and art lovers at little or no cost. Our mission is to provide the access and opportunity for emerging artists, galleries and not-for-profit arts organizations as well as established galleries from throughout the world to be included in Miami Art Week and be seen and discovered.