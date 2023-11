Looney Tunes Record Store

United States > New York > West Babylon > > 11704

Looney Tunes Records in West Babylon, Long Island is hosting an event with legendary rap icon Busta Rhymes. Busta Rhymes is celebrating the release of his new album Blockbusta. Everyone that comes will be able to meet Busta Rhymes and get your CD or LP autographed. You can order the CD or Vinyl version of the album Blockbusta online or at Looney Tunes.