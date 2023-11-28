Poor Things Costume Exhibition at ASU FIDM Museum (2023)

ASU Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90015

Searchlight Pictures has partnered with the ASU Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) for a limited time Poor Things costume exhibit at the ASU FIDM Museum from December 1 – December 15, 2023.

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the tale of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The exhibit will showcase the unique, hand crafted costumes from the film created by Costume Designer Holly Waddington (The Great, Lady Macbeth). When designing the costumes, Waddington envisioned what someone would wear when they are new to the world, untethered by societal norms. Throughout the film, the progression of Bella’s growth is shown not only in her physical movement but by the intentionality of her costumes. “The color palette and the materials that Holly used were all deeply thought through and inspired by what Bella is going through and how she’s evolving,” explains Emma Stone. The exhibit will include Waddington’s exquisite designs, with pieces worn by Stone along with Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef and Christopher Abbott.

For the costumes, Stone was game to experiment along with Waddington’s wild designs and it was decided that Bella would never be restricted by a corset as “it was important that she could move freely,” Waddington explains. Instead, the clothes have a relaxed feel, with dramatic sleeves and combinations of fully dressed tops with knickers and boots on the bottom. “There’s a modernity to the costumes in this film, but everything comes from a historical source,” Waddington notes.

The Poor Things costume exhibit at ASU FIDM will be open to the public beginning Friday, December 1 – Friday, December 15, 2023 from 10am PT – 5pm PT Monday – Friday in Downtown Los Angeles. Poor Things will be in theaters beginning December 8.