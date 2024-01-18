AfroBeach (2023)

Alora Beach Resort Accra

AfroBeach is described as an immersive celebration of cultural heritage, showcasing the best Africa, Caribbean and Diasporic culture through Music, dance and culinary experiences. An experience capturing the blended essence of African and Caribbean culture, this day-to-night experience blends and encapsulates everything from “The Islands” to “The Motherland.​” Launched at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Urban Beach in 2016, AfroBeach has moved to a new home in Accra, the capital city of the African country of Ghana.