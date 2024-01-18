Animation First Festival (2024)

French Institute Alliance Francaise

United States > New York > New York City > > 10022

French Institute Alliance Francaise (FIAF) presents the seventh edition of its Animation First Festival, which has expanded this year from a three to six day festival, running from Tuesday, January 23 through Sunday, January 28, 2024. Animation First is the only festival in the U.S. dedicated to showcasing the enduring legacy and innovation of French and Francophone animation.

This year, the festival presents seven feature-length films, including three U.S. and three New York premieres, along with six short film programs, filmmaker talks, a first look presentation, virtual reality experiences, its annual Student Short Film Competition and more. New for 2024 will be the premiere of an inaugural limited-edition Animation First series poster illustrated by artist Peter de Sève, an Animation Speak/Easy night, a juried competition of the new Francophone shorts programs, and a special focus on animated cinema from Quebec. With films for adults, teens, and kids, the festival is crafted to engage and entertain guests of various ages.