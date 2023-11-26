NostalgiaCon (2024)

Beanfield Centre | Cambrian College

The idea for the original Northern Game Expo was born in the summer of 2015 after its co-founders attended the inaugural Barrie Game Exchange in Barrie, Ontario. For the first time on Sunday October 25th, 2015, doors opened for Northern Game Expo at Cambrian College, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Now NostalgiaCon welcomes vendors and guests from all over Ontario, and most recently Québec and British Columbia.

The goal at Northern Gaming Events is to “feel the nostalgia” and have people come out to recapture their youth (if only for a day) where they explore, shop, and express themselves. Organizers strive to create a community where guests and vendors from all walks of life can connect through shared interests and engaging activities – including a Kids Zone for children. NostalgiaCon frequently receives positive feedback from vendors and guests alike that they “can’t believe something like this is in Sudbury!”

NostalgiaCon Sudbury Volume 2

April 21, 2023

Cambrian College – South Building, 1400 Barry Downe Rd, Sudbury, ON P3A 3V8, Canada

NostalgiaCon Toronto Volume 1

October 5, 2023

Beanfield Centre, 105 Princes Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada