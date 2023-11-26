Sudbury Indie Creature Kon (SICK)

The Sudbury Indie Creature Kon, a.k.a. SICK, is the self-described pulse of horror in Northern Canada. Nestled in the heart of Sudbury, Ontario, SICK calls itself more than just a festival; SICK is a movement, a convention, a celebration of the eerie, the strange, and the downright terrifying. SICK’s mission? To cast a spellbinding spotlight on the world of horror, transforming Sudbury into a haven for the macabre and the imaginative.

​

SICK blends the lines between reality and the unimaginable, offering fans and industry professionals alike a unique platform to immerse themselves in the depths of horror. From edge-of-your-seat screenings and star-studded panels to hands-on workshops and networking opportunities, SICK is not just showcasing horror – they’re making it.