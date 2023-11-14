The United States commemorated its inaugural observance of National Hip Hop History Month in November of 2021. To celebrate the 117th U.S. Congress’ official passage of Resolution 331 during that year, the Universal Hip Hop Museum launched its “Know Ya Hip Hop,” Hip Hop History Month campaign.

“Know Ya Hip Hop” was a call to the public to educate itself on Hip Hop as a culture’s significant impact on history and to acknowledge its universal spirit, one that is inclusive and brims with diversity, creativity, and social equity.

In 2021, Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) co-sponsored Resolution 331 in Congress and pushed to bring it to fruition. The Senate, under the leadership of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-CA), passed it, thus designating November 2021 as Hip Hop History Month.