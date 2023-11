CBS

CBS Television announced through the official SWAT Instagram profile that the seventh and final season of the action drama series premieres on CBS February 16, 2023. The announcement included a meme of Shemar Moore in character as Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson, likely in a scene where he asked his girlfriend on the series, Nichelle Carmichael – who’s played by actress Rochelle Aytes – to marry him.