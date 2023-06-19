Kraven the Hunter (2023)
U.S. Theatrical Releases | Oct 6, 2023
Columbia Pictures, SONY Pictures
Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter on Earth in Sony Pictures’ action thriller Kraven the Hunter, based on the Marvel comic book series. Once you’re on his list, there’s only one way off.
J.C. Chandor directs Craven the Hunter, which also stars Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Fred Hechinger, Levi Miller, Greg Kolpakchi, Robert Ryan, Murat Seven, Tianyi Kiy, Judy Blackett and Will Bowden.
