Grierfest Comedy Show (2023)
Stand-Up Comedy Performances | Jun 8, 2023
John Grier hosts a night of fabulously funny comedians. Co-Headliner Chip Ambrogio and Sandy Ehlers will make it a night to remember. They each have a unique style of comedy that will leave you in tears and your stomach hurting from laughter. Grierfest Comedy is ready to rock the Poconos. Sherman Theater – let’s get the funny going on!
