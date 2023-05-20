Grierfest Comedy Show (2023)

Stand-Up Comedy Performances | Jun 8, 2023

shermantheater.com

John Grier hosts a night of fabulously funny comedians. Co-Headliner Chip Ambrogio and Sandy Ehlers will make it a night to remember. They each have a unique style of comedy that will leave you in tears and your stomach hurting from laughter. Grierfest Comedy is ready to rock the Poconos. Sherman Theater – let’s get the funny going on!

