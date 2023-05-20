StroudFest (2023)

The Sherman Theater presents the 15th annual Labor Day Festival on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 from 11 AM to 6 PM. Craft, retail, food and beverage vendors will line the sidewalks on Main Street from 5th to 9th Street, featuring a food court in Courthouse Square, complementing dozens of eclectic shops and restaurants downtown. There will be live music at multiple stages throughout the day, and lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

