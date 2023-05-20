Lucky Moon Zooz (2023)

Concerts | Jun 9, 2023

shermantheater.com

Lucky Moon Zooz is the horn powered super band comprised of Too Many Zooz, Moon Hooch, and Lucky Chops. A project years in the making, the LMZ live show will feature each band performing in their usual configurations as well as a host of new combinations of the various bands’ personnel, culminating in all three bands performing together in their entirety. Drawing from their shared roots busking in the NYC subway to their years touring the world, this is the brass fueled dance party of the millennium! Too Many Zooz are a busking phenomenon born in the subways of New York City. Their unique sound smashes together jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms, funk, EDM structures and house music. Their amazing Youtube clips have millions of views, they performed on Beyonce’s Lemonade and played live with Beyonce and The Dixie Chicks at the CMA Awards.

Related

Un-produced Bruce Lee martial arts script Silent Flute being developed as limited seriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out the images director Matt Reeves tweeted of sleek new Batmobile from upcoming The BatmanSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Sean ConnerySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films finally out on DVDSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Full trailer for Netflix series Marvel’s The Defenders revealed - Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist team up to save NYCSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
If Jason Bourne was an African woman, her name would be Queen SonoSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
IMAX poster for Michael Bay's Transformers: Age of ExtinctionSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#Triple9 New trailer and movie poster for action thriller Triple 9 now onlineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Star Trek Beyond coming to the IMAX formatSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New character poster features Michelle Rodriguez as the savage Shé from Machete KillsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...