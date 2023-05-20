Lucky Moon Zooz (2023)

Lucky Moon Zooz is the horn powered super band comprised of Too Many Zooz, Moon Hooch, and Lucky Chops. A project years in the making, the LMZ live show will feature each band performing in their usual configurations as well as a host of new combinations of the various bands’ personnel, culminating in all three bands performing together in their entirety. Drawing from their shared roots busking in the NYC subway to their years touring the world, this is the brass fueled dance party of the millennium! Too Many Zooz are a busking phenomenon born in the subways of New York City. Their unique sound smashes together jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms, funk, EDM structures and house music. Their amazing Youtube clips have millions of views, they performed on Beyonce’s Lemonade and played live with Beyonce and The Dixie Chicks at the CMA Awards.