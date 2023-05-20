Brian Regan (2023)

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

Brian returns for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which premiered on April 27, 2021, streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian is receiving praise for his portrayal of Mugsy, a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. The first two seasons of Loudermilk originally aired on AT&T’s Audience Network and moved to Amazon Prime in 2021.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.