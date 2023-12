Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Allen Media Group, has nabbed streaming rights to the suspenseful comedic crime/thriller City of Love, directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Èric Boadella. The film will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, along with DVD, beginning December 19, 2023.

