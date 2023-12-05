New trailer released for Bob Marley: One Love

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer for the biopic Bob Marley: One Love, a film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Umi Myers, Anthony Welsh, Nia Ashi, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-Sharé Blake, Gawaine ‘J-Summa’ Campbell, Naomi Cowan, Alexx A-Game, Michael Gandolfini, Quan-Dajai Henriques, David Kerr, Hector Roots Lewis, Abijah ‘Naki Wailer’ Livingston, Nadine Marshall, Sheldon Shepherd, Andrae Simpson and Stefan A.D Wade.

Bob Marley: One Love will be released in movie theaters on February 14, 2024. Find out more about the film at #FanCalendar Here.