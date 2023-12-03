Creators of Westworld reveal the trailer for their new series, an adaption of the Fallout game series

Amazon Prime Video has released the first official trailer for its live-action TV series adaptation of the Fallout video game franchise.

Fallout is set two hundred years after an apocalypse that took place in the 1950s and the inhabitants of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind. They are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, strange and ultra-violent universe waiting for them. Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world where there’s almost nothing left for anyone.

According to reports, the Fallout series is not a direct adaptation of one of the games, but rather a standalone story that exists in the same universe as the game.

Fallout hails from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The cast is led by Ella Purnell as vault-dweller Lucy, Aaron Moten in the role of Maximus, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank. Additional cast for the Fallout series includes Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Prime Video will begin streaming Fallout on April 12, 2024.