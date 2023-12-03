Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire gets a stunning new trailer

Warner Bros. has followed up their release of new images and character posters for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire with a monster-filled trailer for the upcoming epic. Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The film will be released in U.S. theaters and IMAX on April 12, 2024 and April 10, 2024 internationally.