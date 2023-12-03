New Images and Character Posters Revealed for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown witnessed in Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence, as well as our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire explores the origins of these Titans, along with the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Check out these stunning new images and new teaser posters Warner Bros. has released for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, in the gallery below. Godzilla x Kong will be released in movie theaters on April 12, 2024.