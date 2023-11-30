New trailer, poster and images for George Miller’s post-apocalyptic prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal Mad Max films. Miller presents an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the character from Mad Max: Fury Road.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. May 24, 2024.