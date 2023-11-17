Extended trailer for Spiderverse spin-off Madame Web

Madame Web, which hits movie theaters on February 14, 2024, is directed by S.J. Clarkson and stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott. Find out more about the film at #FanCalendar here.
Share
The Film Fetish Flea Market
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Video
- Companies: Marvel Entertainment | SONY Pictures
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- People / Bands: Adam Scott | Celeste O'Connor | Dakota Johnson | Emma Roberts | Isabela Merced | Mike Epps | S.J. Clarkson | Sydney Sweeney | Tahar Rahim
- Shows / Movies: Madame Web
- Story Types: Video > Trailers