Trailer for erotic thriller Emanuelle’s Revenge

Cinephobia Releasing has announced the North American release of Emanuelle’s Revenge, a tale that follows 1970s siren of filmic sensuality Emanuelle, as she returns in this engrossing erotic thriller involving obsession, seduction, control and vengeance. Far from being just an erotic film for men, co-directors Dario Germani and Monica Carpanese gives this tale a surprising S/M feminist twist. EMANUELLE’S REVENGE will arrive on DVD and VOD platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo, and Kino Now on December 14.

Emanuelle’s Revenge enjoyed a lively festival run including screenings at the Horrorant Film Festival, Philadelphia Unnamed Film Festival, Toronto Women Film Festival – where it won Best Narrative Feature, Madrid Film Festival – winning Best Director, and the Dubai Film Festival – where it took home the coveted Best Actress award.

