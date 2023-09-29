Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard from Scream | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Randy:
Stu:
Randy:
Stu:
Randy:
There are certain RULES that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie.
For instance, number one: you can never have sex.
[crowd boos]
BIG NO NO! BIG NO NO! Sex equals death, okay?
Number two: you can never drink or do drugs.
[crowd cheers and raises their bottles]
The sin factor! It's a sin. It's an extension of number one.
And number three: never, ever, ever under any circumstances say, "I'll be right back." Because you won't be back.
Stu:
I'm gettin' another beer, you want one?
Randy:
Yeah, sure.
Stu:
I'll be right back!
By: Jamie Kennedy | Matthew Lillard
Characters: Randy (Scream) | Stuart (Scream)
From: Scream
Genres: Comedy | Horror | Thrillers