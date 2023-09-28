New trailer for slasher House of Dolls featuring cult cinema icon Dee Wallace

Director Juan Salas recently debuted the first look trailer for his new slasher flick House of Dolls, which centers on three sisters confronted by a knife-wielding maniac during a nightmarish reunion. VMI Releasing will open House of Dolls theatrically on September 30th in Dallas, followed by a North American Cable VOD and Digital release October 3rd, 2023.

House of Dolls stars genre film icon Dee Wallace, along with Meeko, Stephanie Troyak, Alicia Underwood, Alex Ryan Brown, Michael A Williams, Gary Daniel Mosher, Violeta Ortega, Matt Blackwell, Trey Peyton, Jack Rain, Phil Blevins, Chuck Prindiville, Adam Aguirre and Emma Lopez.

Find out more about House of Dolls at #FanCalendar Here.