House of Dolls (2023)

VMI Releasing

A family reunion turns deadly when three estranged sisters return home to fulfill their father’s last wishes and collect an inheritance. The catch being they must work together to solve a puzzle that will lead to a fortune hidden inside a giant dollhouse. But soon they fall prey to a knife wielding-maniac with plans of his own.

House of Dolls opens theatrically on September 30th in Dallas, followed by a North American Cable VOD and Digital HD release October 3rd, 2023.