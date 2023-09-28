Universal reveals the first trailer for spy thriller Argylle

From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. The film will be released in movie theaters on February 2, 2024. Find out more about Argylle at #FanCalendar Here.
