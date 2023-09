Dark Sky Films is proud to announce the release of campy camping slasher Killher. Four friends decide to spend their pre-bachelorette party camping in the woods, but the trip turns out to be a little more grisly than expected. Directed by Robyn August and written by Tom Kiesche, Killher will be released in theaters and on digital platforms starting October 20, 2023.

Find out more about Killher at the #FanCalendar Here.