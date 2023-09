The terrifying found footage franchise V/H/S returns with V/H/S/85. Directors that created segments for V/H/S/85 include David Bruckner (Hellraiser, The Night House), Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone, Sinister), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, Culture Shock), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike Nelson (Wrong Turn).

