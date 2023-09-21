Killher (2023)

Dark Sky Films

Mattie and her three besties – Eddie, Jess, and Rae – head into the woods for a weekend to plan Mattie’s upcoming wedding and bachelorette party. Eddie, Mattie’s roommate and an unrelenting practical joker, leads them to believe they will be setting up camp near Mattie’s hunky fiancé, Jagger, and his friends. They soon realize the tent they’ve snuggled up next to belongs to a mysterious recluse named Mr. Rogers, rather than Jagger, and this is definitely his neighborhood!

With zero cell reception and only a literal pot to piss in, their weekend camping trip is beginning to look like a bad idea for these unhappy campers. But it only gets worse when people start to die and a terrible secret is revealed. All these girls wanted was a killer pre-bachelorette party… and that’s exactly what they got.

Directed by Robyn August, Killher stars M.C. Huff (Breakfast with Jenny), Emily Hall, Jenna Z. Alvarez (Shook), Nicole Lovince (Pitch Perfect, Dear White People), Tom Kiesche (Breaking Bad, W.M.D.), Harrison White (Venice the Series), Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick), and Ron Rogge (Stranger Things).