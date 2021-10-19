Trailer for folk horror The Feast

Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.
The Feast was directed by Lee Haven Jones and stars Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, Rhodri Meilir, Lisa Palfrey, Chris Gordon and Caroline Berry.
