Check out the trailer for the Neill Blomkamp terrifying thriller Demonic

IFC Midnight has released the trailer for writer/director Neill Blomkamp’s (District 9, Elysium, Chappie) Demonic, due to be released in theaters on August 20th.
Demonic centers on a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons after supernatural forces at the root of a decades-old rift between mother and daughter are revealed. The film stars Carly Pope, Nathalie Boltt, Chris William Martin, Michael J Rogers and Andrea Agur.
