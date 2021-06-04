Netflix unleashes Geeked Week…. next week

Netflix has revealed the details for their upcoming Geeked Week event, scheduled to be held starting Monday, June 7th through Friday the 11th, 2021. The virtual event will feature announcements, trailer debuts, cast interviews, celebrity games, behind-the-scenes content, script table reads, live performances, and more. Each day will be centered on a theme, such as movies, comics, gaming, anime/animation, and fantasy.

Over 50 Netflix titles will be featured, including The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, Gunpowder Milkshake, The Cuphead Show!, Arcane, Lucifer, Fear Street Trilogy, Kate, Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, La Casa de Papel, Resident Evil, Cowboy Bebop, Cobra Kai, Godzilla: Singular Point, Sweet Tooth, and Vikings: Valhalla.

Geeked Week will be hosted by Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi, who will be joined by guest hosts Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please.

The events begin each day at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, then daily replays will be at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. Visit the Netflix YouTube Channel for additional details and the schedule for each event.