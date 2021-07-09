Saban Films set to release revenge thriller Soul Assassin with Bruce Willis

Saban Films has announced that the company has nabbed North American and select international distribution rights to filmmaker Jesse Atlas’ revenge thriller Soul Assassin, which stars Emmy Winner Bruce Willis (Die Hard franchise, Pulp Fiction, Motherless Brooklyn), Nomzamo Mbatha (Coming 2 America) and Barry Jay Minoff (Exposure, Among the Shadows). Atlas co-wrote Soul Assassin with Aaron Wolfe, based on their short Let Them Die Like Lovers. Soul Assassin, which is set for release in 2022, recently wrapped principal photography.

The film centers on a former black-ops soldier who takes the place of a man who died as part of an experimental military program, in order to find out who killed him. The thriller marks the latest collaboration between Saban Films and Willis, following Chuck Russell’s recently announced Paradise City, Jared Cohn’s Reactor, and the recently released Cosmic Sin and Breach.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said, “We love working with Bruce and are particularly excited for Soul Assassin. Jesse’s Let Them Die Like Lovers was such a high-concept, character-driven thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to see this revenge story.”

Saban’s releases have run the gamut from theatrical fair such as the horror reboot Wrong Turn with Charlotte Vega and Matthew Modine, and Josh Duhamel’s Buddy Games, to acclaimed films such as Brad Furman’s City of Lies starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker and Ian and Eshom Nelms’ Fatman with Mel Gibson. Saban is also behind large scale Fathom events with horror and heavy metal icon Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell and Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Other recent Saban Film releases include: Twist starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora; Happily starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé and Stephen Root; The Vault starring Famke Janssen, Sam Riley, Freddie Highmore; the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy Sister of the Groom; Friendsgiving with Malin Akerman, Christine Taylor and Jane Seymour; Breach co-starring Bruce Willis and Cody Kearsley; and many more. Saban Films’ upcoming slate includes: Todd Randall’s Under the Stadium Lights starring Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson; Joel David Moore’s horror thriller Hide and Seek starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers; and Jared Cohn’s Reactor co-starring Bruce Willis and Patrick Muldoon.