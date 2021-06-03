Warner Bros. reveals the official trailer and preview images for action thriller Reminiscence

From filmmaker Lisa Joy comes the action thriller Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

In Reminiscence, Oscar nominee Jackman plays Nick Bannister, described as a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Alongside Jackman (Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman), Ferguson (upcoming Dune, the Mission: Impossible films) and Newton, (Solo: A Star Wars Story), the film stars Cliff Curtis (The Meg, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (Roma), Daniel Wu (TV’s Into the Badlands, Warcraft), Mojean Aria (TV’s See and Dead Lucky), Brett Cullen (Joker), Natalie Martinez (The Stand and The Fugitive series), Angela Sarafyan (Westworld), and Nico Parker (Dumbo).

Joy (Westworld) makes her feature film directing debut with Reminiscence, directing from her own original script. The film is produced by Joy, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. The executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

Warner Bros. will release Reminiscence in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20, 2021.

Check out preview images from the film below.