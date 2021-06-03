Annette to be in competition at the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival; check out the trailer

This is the official festival trailer for the Leos Carax film Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Annette will be in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on July 6th.

Other films that will be in competition include: Ahed’s Knee, directed by Nadav Lapid; Benedetta, directed by Paul Verhoeven; Bergman Island, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve; Casablanca Beats, directed by Nabil Ayouch; Compartment No. 6, directed by Juho Kuosmanen; Drive My Car, directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi; Everything Went Fine, directed by Francois Ozon; The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson; A Hero, directed by Asghar Farhadi; La fracture, directed by Catherine Corsini; Lingui, directed by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun; Memoria, directed by Apichatpong Weerasethakul; Nitram, directed by Justin Kurzel; Paris, 13th District, directed by Jacques Audiard; Par un Demi Clair Matin, directed by Bruno Dumont; Petrov’s Flu, directed by Kirill Serebrennikov; Red Rocket, directed by Sean Baker; The Restless, directed by Joachim Lafosse; The Story of My Wife, directed by Ildikó Enyedi; Three Floors, directed by Nanni Moretti; Titane, directed by Julia Ducournau; The Worst Person in the World, directed by Joachim Trier; and Flag Day, directed by Sean Penn.

