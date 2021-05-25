Check out the poster and teaser trailer for Edgar Wright psychological thriller Last Night in Soho

Focus Features has revealed the poster and teaser trailer for Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller Last Night in Soho.

Last Night in Soho centers on a young girl – passionate in fashion design – who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

Focus Features will release Last Night in Soho in theaters on October 22, 2021, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao and Synnøve Karlsen.