Trailer for Swedish horror The Evil Next Door

The Evil Next Door centers on new stepmom Shirin (Dilan Gwyn), who moves into a duplex with her partner, Fredrik (Linus Wahlgren), and his son, Lucas (Eddie Eriksson Dominguez). The new home feels like the right place to start becoming a family. But when Fredrik leaves for work, strange things are heard from the other, uninhabited side. Also, who is Lucas’ new friend?

Tord Danielsson and Oskar Mellander co-wrote and directed Swedish horror The Evil Next Door, which stars Jakob Fahlstedt, Janna Granström, Dilan Gwyn, Karin Holmberg, Troy James, Niklas Jarneheim, Delilah Kujala, Henrik Norlén, Sovi Rydén, Eddie Eriksson Dominguez and Linus Wahlgren.

Magnet Releasing will release The Evil Next Door in theaters and on demand June 25th, 2021.