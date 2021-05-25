Marvel Studios revealed new trailer for Oscar winner Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals

Marvel has revealed the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, along with a look at the new poster for the Phase 4 movie.

According to the studio, Eternals tells an epic story that spans thousands of years. The movie features a group of immortal heroes that have been forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The ensemble cast of Eternals includes: Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris; Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak; Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite; Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena; and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directs Eternals, which will be released in theaters on November 5th, 2021.