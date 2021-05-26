Chris Pratt to host special Instagram Live and goes into action for the new Tomorrow War trailer

Amazon Studios has released the official poster and trailer for the Chris McKay-directed The Tomorrow War online.

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Amazon Studios with release Tomorrow War exclusively on their Prime streaming platform on July 2nd, 2021, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

Tune in to star Chris Pratt’s Instagram at @prattprattpratt today, May 26th at 7pm Eastern Time, for a special IG LIVE centered on the new movie.

Check out the official streaming trailer and poster, along with a cool animated poster for The Tomorrow War, below.