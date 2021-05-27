Disney reveals new trailer and poster for Jungle Cruise adaptation

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is based on the titular theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, along with a supernatural element. Basically, the star of this show will be the thrills and adventure in the forest.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed The Shallows, Unknown, Orphan and the House of Wax remake. The film stars Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramírez, Veronica Falcón, Sulem Calderon, Jack Whitehall, Andy Nyman and David Lengel.

The cruise sails on July 30th, 2021, in movie theaters.