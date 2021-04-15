Focus Features releases innovative motion poster for Profile

Focus Features has revealed an innovative motion poster for Profile, the new thriller directed by Timur Bekmambetov and starring Valene Kane and Shazad Latif.

Check out the trailer for Profile, below.

Profile follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the Screenlife format, pioneered by Timur Bekmambetov.

Focus Features will release Profile in theaters May 14th, 2021.